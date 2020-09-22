You may find it hard to believe, but we start today’s deals with the new Apple Watch Series 6. Of course, it’s not a huge deal, but Amazon lets you save $15 off the recently launched Apple Watch, leaving it at $385 in its GPS, 40mm variant. Or you can go for the Apple Watch Series SE, which is selling for $320 with LTE connectivity.

The original Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is currently available for $880, down from its regular $1,380 price tag. This is a Dual-SIM, unlocked version of the device with 256GB in storage. However, this deal is only available today, so you may want to hurry up and get one, just in case you’re interested.

Now, if you’re looking for a new tablet, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A10.1 with 32GB in storage for $180 after a $50 discount. This is the 2019 WiFi-only variant, and you can get the same $50 discount on different color and storage options, as the 64GB version can be yours for just $230, or go for the 128GB version for $279, which will save you $51. If you don’t want to spend that much on a tablet, the all-new Fire HD 8 tablet from Amazon is getting a $20 discount on the 32GB version, leaving it at just $70, or get 64GB for $100. Just remember that this is the ad-supported version, but you can pay an extra $15 in each configuration to get your Fire HD 8 without ads.

We also find a wide variety of Razer products on sale, starting with the Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard at $168 after a $32 discount, the BlackWidow Elite gaming keyboard for $130. The Razer Basilisk X wireless gaming mouse is just $45, the DeathAdder Essential is going for $30, and the Lancehead wireless can be yours for $85. Gaming headphones are also on sale, as the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition THX is selling for $75, down from $100, the Nari is selling for $117.22, and the Razer Thresher is down to $108.