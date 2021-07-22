Apple Watch size

You can currently find several great smartwatches on sale. First up, we have the latest Apple Watch Series 6 getting an $80 discount, meaning that you can grab one for just $319 if you don’t mind going for the 40mm RED Aluminum Case with RED Sport Band option. The larger 44mm variant is also getting an $80 discount, meaning that you can get one for $349. Now, other color options start at $349 with $50 savings, but you still have to live with GPS-only support.

However, the Apple Watch Series 5 is also on sale, and you can get the 44mm variant with a Silver Aluminum case and a White Sport Band for $409.56 with $19.44 savings. You can also grab the 40mm LTE version with a Stainless Steel Case and Milanese Loop for $639.23 after a 15 percent discount that translates to $109.77 savings.

    Apple Watch Series 6

    Apple Watch Series 5

 

You will also find several options from Garmin for you to consider, starting with the Garmin Venu that’s currently getting a $60.99 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $289 on its Black color option, but you can get one for as low as $270 depending on the color variant you chose. The Garmin Instinct is another great option and knowing that it currently comes with $96.79 makes it even more compelling, as you can get one for $203.30.

Now, if you want the best of the best, you can also choose to get a new Garmin fenix 6 Sapphire that’s now available for $750 after receiving a $50 discount. You can also browse other variants of this watch since they’re also getting the same $50 savings. But if you’re looking for the most affordable option, you should consider the Garmin Vívoactive 3 that’s getting a 38 percent discount so that you can get one for $172.54 with $107.45 savings.

    Garmin Venu

    Garmin Instinct

    Garmin fenix 6 Sapphire

If you’re a Samsung fan, you can also choose to get a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 that’s currently getting a 12 percent discount, which leaves the GPS-only 45mm variant for $380 after a $50 discount. The smaller 41mm variant is also getting a $50 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $350. And if you want the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, you can grab one for just $230 after a $20 discount on any color option.

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

    Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

 




