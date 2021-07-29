We start today’s deals with a vast selection of smartwatches that are currently on sale. We head over to Amaozn.com, where the Apple Watch Series 6 is currently available for just $265 when you go for the GPS-only variant on its 40mm RED Aluminum Case with RED Sport Band that’s getting a $134 discount. Other color options are also on sale, with $69 savings which means you can grab one for $330.

If you want a large 44mm version with LTE support, you can consider going for the previous generation Apple Watch Series 5 that’s getting a 16 percent discount on its Gold Stainless Steel Case with Stone Sport Band option. In other words, you can grab yours for $629.16 after getting a $119.84 discount. And if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can grab the Apple Watch SE with $30 savings on its 40mm GPS-only variant so that you can get the Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band option for $249.

We have also spotted several deals on Garmin smartwatches, and we will start with the Garmin fenix 6 Sapphire, that’s now available for $744.45 after getting a $55.54 discount. This watch features a 1.3-inch display, advanced training features, sleep monitoring, and more. If you’re looking for a more affordable Garmin option, you can check out the Garmin Forerunner 935, that’s currently getting a massive 46 percent discount, meaning that you can grab yours for $270 and still manage to get $230 savings.

The Garmin Venu is also on sale, and you can get one for as low as $265 with $85 savings depending on the color variant you choose. The Rose Gold variant and the Silver with a Dark Gray Band are just a bit more expensive, selling at $279 and $280, respectively, but you still get to save a bit over $70 on these models. Or you can grab a Garmin vivosmart 4activity and fitness tracker for just $90.42 with $90.42 savings.

The latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is about to get a refresh, which means that its price may start dropping even more in the following days. Still, we have found that you can now get this model at $430 since it’s now getting a $50 discount on its 54mm variant with LTE support. In addition, we had already mentioned that the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is getting a $20 discount, which means you can get one for $250 and the original Samsung Galaxy Watch for $280.