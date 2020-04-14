Up next
The Apple Watch is, without a doubt, the best smartwatch available in the market. This device keeps getting more and more features that help its users find out when they have heart issues with an integrated ECG. It also includes fall detection that has helped many users after having accidents, and now we get rumors or a new feature that would also come with the arrival of the next Apple Watch Series 6.

According to a new leak from Max Weinbach and EverythingApplePro, the new Apple Watch Series 6 may include a new feature that would address some mental health issues. It seems that the device would be able to detect panic attacks. The goal of this feature would be to learn the type of health measurements that usually add up to a great amount of stress, and that usually leads to a panic attack. The Apple Watch would then “warn the user beforehand and offer assistance such as breathing exercises.” Apple could “want the Apple Watch and Health app to be a complete suite for both mental and physical health.”

We have also seen rumors that mention the possibility of the next Apple Watch to measure oxygen levels in the blood, the possibility of getting TouchID, and more. Whatever the case, we expect the new Apple Watch Series 6 to arrive with a faster processor, Wi-Fi 6, improved water resistance, and better battery life.

Source BGR

Via EverythingApplePro

