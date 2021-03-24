Apple Watch size

We start today’s deals with Apple products getting some attractive discounts over at Woot and Amazon.com. First, you can pick up a new iPhone 11 Pro with a 5.8-inch display and 64GB of storage space for just $880. If you want more storage space, you can get the 256GB option for $1,000 and the 512GB variant for $1,100.

Our next Apple deal comes from Amazon, where you can get a new Apple Watch Series 6 with LTE support with $80 savings. In other words, you can buy the 40mm Graphite Stainless Steel Case with Graphite Milanese Loop Apple Watch for $669. You can also get LTE connectivity for less, as the Blue Aluminum Case with Deep Navy Sport Band can be yours for $459 after a $40 discount. You may also want to check out the latest alternative for those looking for a MagSafe wallet, as Spigen’s Valentinus Phone Card Holder Phone Wallet is getting a $5 discount, leaving it available for just $10.

    iPhone 11 Pro

    Apple Watch Series 6

    Spigen Valentinus Phone Card Holder Phone Wallet

 

We also find deals on several tablets, as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ in Mystic Black with WiFi support and 128GB of storage space is getting a $170.99 discount. This means you can get yours for $679. If you want more storage space, you can also choose to go for the 256GB variant that’s now selling for $750.68 after a $179 discount or go for the maxed-out version with 512GB of storage option, which can be yours for $795 after a massive $234.99 discount.

The regular Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is also on sale, and you can get your new laptop with $150.99 discounts, meaning you can get one for $579 with 256GB of storage space and WiFi support. The 128GB storage option is also on sale, and you can pick one up for $530 with $120 savings. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with 128GB of storage is also on sale, and you can get one for $380 after a $50 discount.

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

 

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

