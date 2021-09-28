Apple Watch size

We start today’s deals with some of the best smartwatches in the market. The Apple Watch Series 6 is getting massive savings over at Amazon and B&H. for example, you can save up to $140 off the LTE variant with a 40mm RED Aluminum Case and a RED Sport Band, which means you can grab this model for $359 after a 28 percent discount. However, you can get your new Apple Watch Series 6 starting at $346 after a $53 discount in case you don’t need LTE support. If you want the larger 44mm model, you can pick one up for as low as $349, and you would be scoring $80 savings. Or grab the 44mm model with LTE support for $429 and save $100. And if you’re not a fan of Amazon, you can also head over to B&H.com, as the Apple Watch is getting the same discounts.

Another excellent option for those looking to grab a new smartwatch is the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, that’s available for as low as $115 after receiving up to $135 savings with an eligible trade-in. This will get you the regular variant without LTE support on its 40mm model. The larger 44mm model will set you back $145, which is still a nice price to pay for a new smartwatch. However, prices will go up if you want LTE support, as the 40mm model starts at $165, while the 44mm option will cost you $195. And if you want the Watch 4 Classic, you will be able to get the smaller 42mm model for $215, while the larger 46 option sells for $245.

    Apple Watch Series 6

    One of Apple's best Galaxy Watch models.
    Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

    Samsung's best and latest Galaxy smartwatch.

Other deals feature Sony’s HT-A7000 7.1.2ch 500W Dolby Atmos Sound Bar Surround Sound Home Theater with Sony SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer that’s currently selling for $1,600 after a $100 discount. LG’s 32-inch UltraFine Display Ergo UHD 4K IPS Display with HDR 10 compatibility, and USB Type-C connectivity is also on sale, and you can pick one up for just $547, which is $150 less than its regular $697 price tag. Or grab the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 4 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Black that now sells for $152, which is a great option, considering that it used to sell for $450.




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
Dell laptops, gaming PCs and more are on sale right now
There are tons of savings on some of the latest Dell laptops and gaming products for you to choose from at Dell and Amazon.com
Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatches
Apple Watch Series 7: Info, specifications, pricing, release date, FAQ, & more
The new Apple Watch Series 7 comes with a more refined design, a 20-percent larger display, more tracking features, and more durable build quality.
Several Dell products, the latest Mac mini and more are on sale today
Check out the latest deals from Dell and Amazon, where you will find a vast selection of laptops and more on sale