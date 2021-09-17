download watchOS

We start today’s deals with the previous generation Apple Watch that’s currently getting a 13 percent discount on its GPS-only variant with a 40mm Blue Aluminum Case with a Deep Navy Sport Band, which means you can get yours for $349 after a $50 discount. However, the best savings arrive with Apple’s RED variant that sees a 20 percent discount, leaving it available for $319 with $80 savings. If you want LTE support, you can get yours for $399 after a $100 discount on its 44mm model in Blue, but this may be your best option since the RED variant is already unavailable.

The larger 44mm model with GPS-only support is getting a 19 percent discount, meaning that you can grab one for $349, while the LTE model will cost you $429 after a $100 discount if you’re OK with having a RED aluminum case and a RED Sport Band. Other color options are also on sale, but you will find out that they won’t let you save as much.

Suppose you’re interested in Apple MagSafe accessories. In that case, you can currently grab a new Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe for iPhone in Black or Brown for $49.55 after a 16 percent discount, which translates to $9.45 savings. Even though you can also opt for the Spigen Valentinus Magnetic Wallet Card Holder Designed for MagSafe Compatible with iPhone, that’s more a bit more affordable. The Apple MagSafe Charger is also on sale, and you can pick one up for just $27.14 after a 30 percent discount.

And since we’re already talking about phone accessories, we might as well throw the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S-View Flip Case with S-Pen Bundle. It is now available for $55 after receiving a huge 39 percent discount that will let you save $35 off the bundle’s regular price tag.

 




