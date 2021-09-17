download watchOS

We start today’s deals with the previous generation Apple Watch that’s currently getting a 13 percent discount on its GPS-only variant with a 40mm Blue Aluminum Case with a Deep Navy Sport Band, which means you can get yours for $349 after a $50 discount. However, the best savings arrive with Apple’s RED variant that sees a 20 percent discount, leaving it available for $319 with $80 savings. If you want LTE support, you can get yours for $399 after a $100 discount on its 44mm model in Blue, but this may be your best option since the RED variant is already unavailable.

The larger 44mm model with GPS-only support is getting a 19 percent discount, meaning that you can grab one for $349, while the LTE model will cost you $429 after a $100 discount if you’re OK with having a RED aluminum case and a RED Sport Band. Other color options are also on sale, but you will find out that they won’t let you save as much.

Suppose you’re interested in Apple MagSafe accessories. In that case, you can currently grab a new Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe for iPhone in Black or Brown for $49.55 after a 16 percent discount, which translates to $9.45 savings. Even though you can also opt for the Spigen Valentinus Magnetic Wallet Card Holder Designed for MagSafe Compatible with iPhone, that’s more a bit more affordable. The Apple MagSafe Charger is also on sale, and you can pick one up for just $27.14 after a 30 percent discount.

    Apple Watch Series 6 GPS

    Apple's previous generation Watch Series 6 that's still a great option to consider
    Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe

    Carry your cash or cards in Apple's leather wallet with MagSafe
    Apple MagSafe Charger

    Charge your new iPhone with a new Apple MagSafe Charger and forget about cables

And since we’re already talking about phone accessories, we might as well throw the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S-View Flip Case with S-Pen Bundle. It is now available for $55 after receiving a huge 39 percent discount that will let you save $35 off the bundle’s regular price tag.

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
Apple Event September 14 2021 iPhone 13 featured
iPhone 13 Seems Right On Track. Apple Sends Out Press Invites For Sep 14
Apple announced it will be hosting the next Apple Event on September 14, where it’ll announce the brand new Apple iPhone 13 series and other devices.
Apple Watch size
Best Buy’s Labor Day sales feature several Apple products, and more
Check out the best deals from Best Buy’s Labor Day sales event, featuring the latest Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE, and more
The Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera and more smart security cameras are on sale
We have found several smart security cameras on sale at Amazon.com, starting with a vast selection of Arlo products and more to choose from