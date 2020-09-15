Apple has today launched the Apple Watch Series 6 at its Time Flies event. The design is familiar, but the internal upgrades are truly noteworthy. The biggest upgrade is the ability to measure blood oxygen saturation level, something that is also known as VO2 Max reading. Apple Watch Series 6 combines algorithms and sensor readings to measure blood oxygen levels in just 15 seconds. It can also record your vital blood oxygen saturation level while you sleep, and there is a dedicated app to take these readings. Plus, users will get a notification when their blood oxygen saturation falls down to a worrisome level.

The Series 6 is powered by the in-house S6 processor that brings up to 20% boost in performance compared to its predecessor. It also brings an automatic hand washing detection feature and introduces an always-on display that is 2.5 times brighter. Aside from the usual leather and Nike bands, Apple has introduced a new Solo band for the Apple Watch Series 6. Solo loop has no clasp, no buckle, and it is stretchable. It will be available in seven colors and comes in different sizes of it all wrist sizes. There is also a variant called Braided Solo loop that comes in five colors and multiple sizes.

With the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple is also introducing a new feature called Family Setup. It allows you to use your iPhone and setup the Apple Watch for your parents or children who don’t have their own phones. To take care of them, you can set up automatic location reminders and control the contacts they can access. Apple Watch Series 4 and later models will get Family Setup mode via a software update. There is also a School Time mode to help kids stay focused as they study. It starts at $399 and will be up for grabs in both GPS-only and cellular variants. It will be available starting this Friday.

The GPS model of Apple Watch Series 6 starts at $399, while the cellular variant carries a starting price of $499 in the US. In India, the Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS model) is priced at starts at Rs. 40,900, while the cellular model has a base price of Rs. 49,900. It will be available soon from Apple Authorised Resellers in India, while the Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop in (PRODUCT)RED will be available in late October.