The Apple Watch Series 6, and other Apple Watch options are on sale

We start today’s deals with last year’s Apple Watch Series 6, which is still available for anyone who wants to buy one. You will find it in several color options, but if you’re interested in saving a couple of bucks, your best option may be the RED 40mm Aluminum Case with RED Sport Band variant that is available for $349 after receiving a $50 discount. This model comes with GPS-only support, allowing you to take calls and reply to text messages from your watch, just as long as your phone is nearby. You also get fantastic fitness tracking, sleep monitoring, elevation tracking, a heart rate monitor, and Siri to help you get some basic tasks done.

If you want a more affordable option, you can also consider picking up a new Apple Watch SE that’s not necessarily on sale, but you can get one for $270, which is $9 than its regular $279 price tag. This will get you a new GPS-only variant with a 40mm Silver Aluminum Case with an Abyss Blue Sport Band. You can also find this $9 difference between the latest Apple Watch Series 7 model with a 41mm RED Aluminum Case and a RED Sport Band and the other GPS-only variants of the Series 7.

Apple Watch Series 6 Apple Watch Series 7 Apple Watch Series 5

However, the best savings come with 2019’s Apple Watch Series 5, which is currently seeing a compelling 39 percent discount, leaving this smartwatch available for $459. This model is the larger 44mm variant which comes with a Gold Stainless Steel Case and a Stone Sport Band. The best part is that it comes with LTE support, meaning that you can take it anywhere, and you don’t have to worry about carrying your iPhone since you will be able to make calls, send messages and more, directly from your watch. And you also get to save $290 off its regular $749 price tag, which is pretty nice if you ask me.