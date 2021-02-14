We are getting more amazing deals as we get closer to Valentine’s Day. The latest deals come from Amazon, where we find tons of smartwatches for you to choose from. You can grab a new Apple Watch Series 6 starting at $339 after a $60 discount in its 40mm, GPS-only version in its RED color option. Now, you can also get the Blue Aluminum Case version with a Deep Navy Sport Band if you’re willing to spend a bit more, as it’s selling $350 with $49 savings.

You can also get the iPhone SE with LTE connectivity in its 44mm version for $309 with $20 discounts. Or grab the dated Apple Watch Series 3 that’s currently getting a $30 discount, leaving it at just $169. Both variants come with a Space Gray Aluminum Case and a Black Sport Band.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is also on sale. You can currently get yours for just $299 after a $100 discount. This will get you the 41mm version with Bluetooth connectivity in its Silver color option. If you want the larger 45mm version, it is getting a $100.99 discount, which means you can grab one for $329, and if you want LTE connectivity, you can grab the 41mm for $349 or the 45mm version for $379, both with the same $100.99 savings.

You can also go for the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 that’s currently selling for $199 after a $50.99 discount. You will get the 40mm version with Bluetooth connectivity or get the larger 44mm version for $219 with the same $50.99 savings.

Other smartwatch options include the TicWatch Pro 4G LTE, which is getting a $75 discount with an on-page coupon, leaving the device for $225. You also get a sleep monitor, GPS, a heart rate monitor, and Smart Sleep Tracking to give you better results when you download the TicSleep app on your phone. A more affordable option comes with the Ticwatch S2, which is usually priced at $180, but you can get yours now for just $126 with $54 savings, or the Garmin Vivoactive 3 that is getting an amazing $150 discount, which leaves it available for just $100.