Earlier today, we started to mention several Samsung products that will make getting fit a bit easier. However, we have also taken the time to select some of the best deals on Apple devices to help you reach your goal of losing weight and starting a healthy lifestyle. Our picks include the latest Apple Watch Series 6 and other Apple smartwatches that will keep track of your progress, as well as some wireless headphones for you to enjoy the process even more.

First, we find the new Apple Watch Series 6 with GPS-only support, which is currently getting a $20 discount in its 44mm version, which leaves it at just $409. However, you can also get the smaller 40mm version for $450, with $50 savings, but this variant includes LTE support, meaning that you can get leave your iPhone behind and focus on your activities.

You can now score a 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 with GPS-only support starting at $339 after a $60 if you’re ok with the (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum Case with the (PRODUCT)RED Sport Band. Remember that the new Series 6 lets you check your blood oxygen level, your heart rhythm with the ECG app, and it’s twenty percent faster than its predecessors.

There Apple Watch SE is also on sale, and you can get one starting at $280 with $29 savings with you go for the 44mm GPS-only version with a Silver Aluminum case and White Sport Band. Or get the 40mm version with GPS support for just under $270. And if you want to save even more at the expense of losing a couple of features, the Apple Watch Series 3 is getting a $30 discount, which leaves it at $169.

Now, moving on to Apple’s headphones, we find that the AirPods Pro are currently getting a $32 discount, which leaves them at just under $217. These are currently Apple’s best in-ear headphones as the AirPods Max fall into a category of their own. They feature active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and they are also sweat and water-resistant, so you can go for a swim without an issue.

You can also go for the latest Apple AirPods, as they are available with or without a wireless charging case, which will only allow you to charge one of them wirelessly, but they’re exactly the same in every other important aspect. The AirPods with a wired charging case are now available for $129 with $30 savings, while the option with a wireless charging case is $39 off, meaning you can get one for $160.

Finally, the Powerbeats Pro are getting several discounts, and savings will vary depending on the color option you choose from, with some of them starting at $160 with almost $80 savings. These headphones also feature Apple’s H1 chip, and they will deliver up to nine hours of non-stop playback. We also see the Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earphones that will deliver up to 15 hours of listening time as well as sweat and water resistance for less than $100 after the latest $50 discount.