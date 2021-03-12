You can currently get a new Apple Watch Series 6 for as low as $374 when you grab a 40mm GPS-only version after getting a $25 discount. However, the best savings come with the LTE version with a Silver Stainless Steel Case with Silver Milanese Loop, which is getting an $80 discount, meaning you can get one for $669 or get the larger 44mm version for $719 with the same $80 savings.

And since we’re talking about Apple products, we may as well include the Apple AirPods Pro that are currently getting a $50 discount at Amazon.com, which leaves it at $199, or head over to Woot, as they’re selling for $190.

HP Chromebooks are also on sale. You can get one starting at $200 with $50 savings with you grab the 14-inch laptop with a 180-degree swivel, an AMD Dual-Core A4 9120 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of storage space. Now, this variant doesn’t come with a touch screen. If you want this feature, you can get it for $230 with the same $50 savings and the same specs.

Now, if you want something a bit better, you can get the HP Chromebook X360 12-Inch HD+ Touchscreen Laptop for $290 with $80 savings. This Chromebook comes equipped with a 12-inch HD+ display, an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of storage space.

We recently posted tons of deals on Samsung Galaxy phones and cases, so we also thought it was a nice idea to post some Samsung Galaxy headphones. The latest Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro can be yours starting at $150 after a $50 discount when you trade-in an eligible device. The next option for you to consider are the Galaxy Buds Live, which are selling for $115 and $105 at Amazon and Woot. And if you want to get a new pair of headphones for less, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus are selling for $110 after receiving a $40 discount.