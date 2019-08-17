iOS

New Apple Watch Series 5 hinted by watchOS 6 and Kuo, titanium and ceramic cases are in

Contents
Apple Watch Series 4

According to Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo, we will see a new Apple Watch, possibly the Apple Watch Series 5, this fall. If the prediction is true, then in about a month, when Apple is going to unveil its 2019 iPhone line-up, it will take the opportunity to introduce the new wearable too. The new Apple Watches will use displays from Japan Display Inc., and Kuo says Apple will introduce a new ceramic casing design.

…which falls nicely in place with this latest bit, as assets inside the latest watchOS 6 beta not only seem to confirm a ceramic option, but a titanium as well. While there were ceramic Apple Watches in the past, the iPhone-maker didn’t make this option available for the current Apple Watch Series 4. Titanium, on the other hand, is a completely new direction. What is not clear is whether these two new options will be available alongside the aluminum and stainless steel variants, or will replace them, but we’ll keep you posted as soon as we hear more.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
9to5mac
Source
IHelpBR
Posted In
iOS, Other OS, Wearables
Tags
Apple, Apple Watch Series 5, Leaks, News, Rumors, watchos
, , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.