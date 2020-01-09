The latest Apple deals on Amazon include the Apple Watch Series 5 in several styles and configurations, plus, you can also get a new official case for your most recent iPhone models.

The Apple Watch Series 5 with 44mm in its GPS + Cellular is $70 off from its regular $749 price. That means you would only have to pay $679 for the best Apple Watch yet, and if you have the Amazon Rewards Visa Card, you can get an extra $50 off, so you could get it for $629.

Buy Apple Watch Series 5 GPS+Cellular

Now, you can also get the non-cellular Apple Watch Series 5 for $30 off, which means you will only pay $399 for this device, or $349 if you have the Amazon Rewards, Visa Card.

Buy Apple Watch Series 5 GPS only

Apple official cases for the iPhone 11, XS and XS Max are all available starting at just $24. You will find many case options and other accessories on sale, but you will most likely get $5 or $10 savings. You can get free shipping on orders over $25 or if you’re a member of Amazon Prime.

Buy iPhone 11 cases

Buy iPhone 11 Pro cases

Buy iPhone 11 Pro Max cases

Buy iPhone XS cases

Buy iPhone XS Max cases