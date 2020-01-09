Author
Tags

The latest Apple deals on Amazon include the Apple Watch Series 5 in several styles and configurations, plus, you can also get a new official case for your most recent iPhone models.

The Apple Watch Series 5 with 44mm in its GPS + Cellular is $70 off from its regular $749 price. That means you would only have to pay $679 for the best Apple Watch yet, and if you have the Amazon Rewards Visa Card, you can get an extra $50 off, so you could get it for $629.

Buy Apple Watch Series 5 GPS+Cellular

Now, you can also get the non-cellular Apple Watch Series 5 for $30 off, which means you will only pay $399 for this device, or $349 if you have the Amazon Rewards, Visa Card.

Buy Apple Watch Series 5 GPS only

Apple official cases for the iPhone 11, XS and XS Max are all available starting at just $24. You will find many case options and other accessories on sale, but you will most likely get $5 or $10 savings. You can get free shipping on orders over $25 or if you’re a member of Amazon Prime.

Buy iPhone 11 cases
Buy iPhone 11 Pro cases
Buy iPhone 11 Pro Max cases
Buy iPhone XS cases
Buy iPhone XS Max cases

You May Also Like

SKAGEN announces Falster 3 touchscreen smartwatch

SKAGEN announced its partnership with X by Kygo, and the fruit of the partnership is the new Falster 3 touchscreen smartwatch.

HONOR globally launches MagicBook, MagicWatch 2, Band 5 and Band 5 Sport

HUAWEI sub-brand HONOR announced the global availability of its latest products at the ongoing CES 2020 in Las Vegas.

Pocketnow Daily: The iPhone 9 Design was just LEAKED!!(video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possible design of the iPhone 9, specs of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and more