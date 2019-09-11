Wearables

Apple Watch Series 5 official with Always-On Retina Display

There’s little Apple can add to the Apple Watch with a new iteration, and that’s not even the company’s fault; it is mostly due to the lack of competition to push the product further. The Apple Watch dominates the smartwatch market, so the Series 5 is an incremental upgrade over the predecessor, bringing an Always-On Retina Display, new case options, and international Emergency Calling.

The Always-On Retina display never sleeps, so you can see the time and other important information without tapping the screen or raising your wrist. That is possible thanks to a  low-temperature polysilicone and oxide display (LTPO) which works together with sensors, other hardware and software to deliver all-day 18-hour battery life.

With the built-in compass and updated Maps you can easily find your way while navigating, and “users with cellular models of Apple Watch Series 5 can now complete international calls to emergency services, regardless of where the device was originally purchased“.

With a new ceramic and titanium case option, the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) starts at $399, and Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) starts at $499. You can order it on Apple’s website, or grab it in a store starting September 20. More details at the source link below.

