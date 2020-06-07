The ECG feature in the Apple Watch Series 5 is now available in Saudi Arabia after the watchOS 6.2.5 update was released last month, and it seems that it would soon be available in Brazil and Japan.

Apple’s EGC app has recently received the approval of Brazil’s Health Regularity Agency (ANVISA). This is the FDA’s equivalent in the South American country. The Brazilian government has made an official statement saying that the electrocardiogram and the irregular heart rhythm notifications can now be enabled in Brazil.

According to a report from MacOtakara, Apple has also been registered as a certified manufacturer in Japans Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA). Cupertino may have been registered since March 25, 2020, the same day the Brazilian government announced the approval for the features in the Apple Watch Series 5. Now, these devices would have to wait for future watchOS updates to enable these features, since the watchOS 6.2.8 beta version is currently being tested, and there’s no evidence of ECG in more countries, or at least not yet.

Source 9to5Mac