We keep on getting amazing deals on some of the best smartwatches and more devices on sale. First up, the Apple Watch Series 5 is currently receiving a 39 percent discount, which will get you $290 savings on the 40mm model with a Stainless Steel Case and a Milanese Loop and LTE support. If you want the Apple Watch Series 6, you can still pick one up for just $349 after a 13 percent discount that will get you $50 savings. This GPS-only 40mm model comes with a RED Aluminum Case and a RED Sport Band. And if you want the larger 44mm variant, you can also get yours for $387 after a $42 discount.

And if you have a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, you should also consider picking up an Apple Magic Keyboard that recently received a 30 percent discount, meaning that you can get one for $243 and still manage to score $106 savings. This will get you a new keyboard for the 5th generation iPad Pro with a US configuration in Black.

We have also spotted several smartwatch options from Samsung, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 on its 44mm variant that sells for $250 after a $30 discount. Plus, if you go for this option, you will also get a $50 discount applied to your purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm is also on sale, getting the same $30 discount, meaning that you can pick one up for $350.

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is still a great option for anyone who wants to record their workouts. And it gets better when it gets a $50 discount, meaning that you can get one in Pink Gold for $200.