According to Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo, we will see a new Apple Watch, possibly the Apple Watch Series 5, this fall. If the prediction is true, then in about a month, when Apple is going to unveil its 2019 iPhone line-up, it will take the opportunity to introduce the new wearable too. The new Apple Watches will use displays from Japan Display Inc., and Kuo says Apple will introduce a new ceramic casing design.

…which falls nicely in place with this latest bit, as assets inside the latest watchOS 6 beta not only seem to confirm a ceramic option, but a titanium as well. While there were ceramic Apple Watches in the past, the iPhone-maker didn’t make this option available for the current Apple Watch Series 4. Titanium, on the other hand, is a completely new direction. What is not clear is whether these two new options will be available alongside the aluminum and stainless steel variants, or will replace them, but we’ll keep you posted as soon as we hear more.