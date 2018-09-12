The Apple Watch Series 4 will come in 40mm and 44mm sizes according to Apple sitemap leak

We’re just hours away from Apple’s event, and we start getting important information directly from the source. Well, at least we got to see the sizes for the Apple Watch Series 4 before the event.

Some information has leaked from the Apple sitemap, and it shows that the Apple Watch Series 4 will come in 40 mm and 44 mm sizes. This information was found by AllThingsHow, and it was taken from the sites URLs. The best thing is that we also get to see the color options before the event. Unfortunately, we don’t see the ceramic Apple Watches anywhere in these threads.