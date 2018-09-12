iOS

The Apple Watch Series 4 will come in 40mm and 44mm sizes according to Apple sitemap leak

Contents

We’re just hours away from Apple’s event, and we start getting important information directly from the source. Well, at least we got to see the sizes for the Apple Watch Series 4 before the event.

Some information has leaked from the Apple sitemap, and it shows that the Apple Watch Series 4 will come in 40 mm and 44 mm sizes. This information was found by AllThingsHow, and it was taken from the sites URLs. The best thing is that we also get to see the color options before the event. Unfortunately, we don’t see the ceramic Apple Watches anywhere in these threads.

Discuss This Post

Read More

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
All Things How
Source
9to5Mac
Posted In
iOS, Other OS, Wearables
Tags
Apple, Apple Event, Apple Watch Series 4, colors, Leaks, News, Rumors, Sitemap, Sizes, URL
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Samuel Martinez
A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.