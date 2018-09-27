iOS

With demand, Apple Watch Series 4 will have second producer

Contents

Since the Apple event a couple of weeks ago, market analysts have tracked the most demand going to the Apple Watch Series 4 with its eye-catching, pulse-monitoring electrocardiogram feature. Higher-range estimates for the whole of 2018 see almost 20 million units shipping out to consumers — some have bumped up their holiday prognositications by anywhere from 500,000 to 1 million units.

Demand seems to have exceeded Apple’s internal expectations as well. Digitimes reports from sources that with Taiwanese firm Quanta fully occupied with Series 4 production, Apple has signed on Compal to start assembling the smartwatch from November. Neither ODM wanted to comment on the rumors.

Still, some observers are hinging on government health agencies approving medical device specifications with regards to the ECG feature as assurance that Series 4 will be popular.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
MacRumors
Source
Digitimes
Posted In
iOS, Wearables
Tags
Apple, Apple Watch, business, ECG, estimates, manufacturing, News, Rumors, Series 4, Smartwatches
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.