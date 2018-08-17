Apple Watch Series 4 rumors give us specs, price and release date

Samsung has presented the new Galaxy Watch that will launch on August 24th, but Apple could already have something prepared to answer back. Rumors say that the Apple Watch Series 4 is on its way, and they also give us tons of interesting information.

Apple could present the new Apple Watch Series 4 on September 12th, the same day we will get to see the new iPhone lineup. Prices for these new Apple Watches would be the same as the ones we saw last year with the presentation of the Series 3 that goes for $329. Some say that we could get a 15% larger display on the Series 4 with fewer bezels than what we are used to seeing in previous models. We also hear that it will come with click-free buttons that will feel much like the ones on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8. It would also have better battery life, always-on Siri functions, and improved health sensors.