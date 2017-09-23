Watch our Apple Watch Series 3 Unboxing video. Today is Friday, September 22nd, 2017… or as many would like to call it.. iPhone Day. And if you went the extra mile to wake up at midnight pacific on pre-order day, then one or two boxes should have arrived on your doorstep.

So yes, I actually received two products today, both the Apple Watch Series 3 and the regular-sized iPhone 8. We don’t want to bore you with two identical unboxings of the iPhone, so I’m gonna let my pal Juan Carlos Bagnell tell you more about his iPhone 8 Plus unboxing. This video focuses mainly on the product I’ve been waiting for most, the Apple Watch Series 3.




Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!

