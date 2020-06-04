We start today’s deals with the Apple Watch Series 3 that’s once again available for purchase. This amazing smartwatch is usually sold for $199, but now, you can get it for $179 after a $20 discount. This is the 38mm GPS version, but you can get the 42mm version with the same $20 discount, meaning you can get one for $209.

Next Up is the Lenovo Smart Tab P10, which includes a 10.1-inch display, an Octa-Core 1.8GHz processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB in storage space. This device can be yours for $200 after a $100 discount. You can get more RAM and storage with the 4GB/64GB variant, which is available for $266 after an $84 discount.

We then move onto Smart TV territory, the Sony X950H 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is getting a massive $702 discount. In other words, you can get yours after paying $2,798. If you don’t want to pay that much, or you feel like you would only need a 55-inch display, you can get one for $1,198 after a $202 discount.

If you’re looking for a sleep tracker, Withings Sleep is being sold for $72.67. This sleep tracking pad can be placed under the mattress. It will track your sleep cycles, heart rate. It also detects snoring and breathing disturbances to find ways to help you improve your sleeping. It can also act as a switch to control lights, the thermostat, and more. You would usually find this device for $99.95, but right now, you can save $27.28 upon purchase.

Finally, the CAD Audio GXL2600USB USB studio microphone is $19 off, meaning you can get one for $59.95. This USB condenser microphone comes with a high-quality pure tone A/D converter, a 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response, and -35 dB sensitivity.