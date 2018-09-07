iOS

Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular gets huge discounts at Best Buy

These deals won’t be around for long. As part of the Deal of the Day, Best Buy is selling Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular models with discounts that go up to $300 on selected models. You just have to hurry since they’re only good through today.

This is the best moment if you’ve been waiting to buy a new Apple Watch Series 3. Many of these wearable devices have never been discounted, and now you can get them for as low as $449. Shipping is free within the US, and you can use those extra bucks to get an Apple Watch band or two. Just remember that the Series 4 will most likely be launched next week so this is the best moment to buy an Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular connectivity.

