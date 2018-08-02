Deal of the Day, Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular with up to $250 off

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect timing or a great offer to get yourself an Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular connectivity. Well, let me tell you that this is the time you’ve been waiting for.

Best Buy has the Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular as the item listed in its Deal of the Day. You can find discounts that go up to $250 off in some models. Prices start at $299 and they come with free shipping. The best thing about this deal is that you can find almost every style of Apple Watch S3 during this sale that include the aluminum, stainless steel, Nike versions and more.

Some of the specs for these watches include a 1.3″ 272 x 340 1000-Nit Display, activity and heart rate monitoring, changeable faces with widgets, Siri, water resistant to 164′, integrated GPS & 4G LTE connectivity, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi and it works on Apple watchOS 4.0.