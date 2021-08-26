We start today’s deals with a selection of Apple Watch SE models that are currently getting up to 16 percent savings on the 44mm model that features LTE support and comes with a Silver Aluminum Case with Deep Navy Sport Loop. This means that you can get one for $300 after receiving a $59 discount. You can also opt for the Space Gray Aluminum Case with Charcoal Sport Loop variant for $319 with $40 savings. And if you’re interested in the smaller 44mm model with GPS-only support, you can get one for $269.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is also on sale, and you can get one starting at $319 on the 40mm model with GPS-only support with a RED Aluminum Case and RED Sport Band after receiving a 20 percent discount, which translates to $80 savings. And if you want LTE connectivity, you can get it for $379 after a $120 discount that represents 24 percent savings for you.

You can also get your hands on a new OnePlus Nord N10 5G for just $272.11 after a $27.88 discount. This unlocked device is available on its Midnight Ice color variant, and it packs 128GB RAM, 6GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Octa-core 5G processor. Plus, you also get a 90Hz refresh rate display and Warp Charge 30T.

You can also choose a more potent OnePlus 9 Pro that’s currently selling for $961 after a $108 discount which translates to 10 percent savings. This model comes with a 120Hz Fluid Display, 65W Ultra-Fast Charge, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage. And if you want to find something in between, you can also grab the OnePlus 8T Kunar Silver with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and more for just $550 after getting a $50 discount.

Other deals feature the Skullcandy Sesh True Wireless In-Ear earbuds in Indigo that sell for $24 after a $5 discount. The Google Wireless Charger is now available for $35 with 56 percent savings, which means $44 savings for you. And if you’re looking for a new case for your Galaxy S21, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S-View Flip Case with S-Pen Bundle for $75 with $15 savings, or the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Case, S-View Flip Cover for $30.10 after a $4 discount.