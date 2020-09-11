Apple has scheduled an event September 15 – themed “Time Flies” – where the company is expected to launch new smartwatches, most likely the Apple Watch Series 6 in multiple variants. So far, the leak arena has been uncharacteristically mum on the upcoming Apple wearables, how they’ll look, and the upgrades they’ll bring to the table. The wait is finally over, as prolific Apple leakster Jon Prosser has shared that an Apple Watch ‘SE’ is in the pipeline for Apple’s September 15 event. The ‘SE’ branding suggests that this will be an affordable variant, and that a vanilla Apple Watch Series 6 or a ‘Pro’ model is in the making as well.

Apple Watch “SE?” (more affordable Apple Watch.)



Codename: N140S

GPS 40mm

Codename: N140B

Cellular 40mm



Codename: N142S

GPS 42mm

Codename: N142B

Cellular 42mm



– Series 4 design

– No always-on display

– No ECG

– M9 chip



Coming at the September 15th “Time Flies” Event. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 11, 2020

Prosser also claims that for hardware engineers, the upcoming Apple wearables are listed as Apple Watch and Apple Watch Pro. Talking about details, the Apple Watch SE might come in two sizes – 40mm and 44mm. The 40mm variant comes in two models – a GPS-only version carrying the model number N140S, while the cellular option internally goes by N140B. Coming to the 44mm Apple Watch SE, the GPS version is listed as N142S, and its cellular sibling will carry the model number N142B. However, details about the Apple Watch Pro model, or whatever it ends up being called, are not known yet.

Now, coming to the meatier details, the Apple Watch SE will reportedly look like the Apple Watch Series 4, but it won’t offer an always-on display mode. Additionally, it will also miss out on ECG, apparently because Apple is reserving this feature for the pricier Apple Watch Pro models. Lastly, Prosser claims that the Apple Watch SE will come equipped with the in-house M9 chip. However, there is a chance that the final marketing name might be different. And given the chaotic state of recent Apple leaks, we suggest you process this leak with a healthy dose of skepticism.