You can currently get a new Apple Watch SE for $299 if you go for the 44mm variant with LTE support with a Gold Aluminum Case with Plum Sport Loop, after a $60 discount. You can also grab other color options while still saving some cash. The Silver Aluminum Case with Deep Navy Sport Loop is getting a $50 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $309, and yes, you also get LTE support in this 44mm variant.

Now, the smaller 44mm variant with LTE support is also on sale. You can gram one with a Space Gray Aluminum Case and a Charcoal Sport Loop for $289 after a $40 discount. Remember that the latest Apple Watch SE features GPS, heart rate monitor, fitness tracker, voice assistant, elevation tracker, and more. Plus, it’s two times faster than the Apple Watch Series 3.

Chromebooks are also on sale, and you can get one starting at just $159 if you go for the HP Chromebook 11-inch laptop that is currently getting an $80.99 discount. This will get you a new 2020 model with a MediaTek MT8183 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of storage space.

The Samsung Chromebook 4 is also on sale, and you can get yours for $186 after a $43.94 discount. This Laptop comes with an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, and an 11.6-inch display. However, you can also go for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, as it is getting a $41 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $239.

Now, the previously mentioned Chromebooks won’t deliver great gaming performance, but you can also go for a new Corsair K100 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard as it’s now getting a $30 discount, leaving it available for $200 with Cherry MX Speed RGB Silver key switches. You can also get a new Multifunctional LED Desk Lamp with Wireless Charger for $24 after a $26 discount. This LED desk lamp features a wireless charger, USB charging ports, and five different lighting modes and brightness levels.

And since we’re already talking about lighting options, you can score a 4-pack of Sengled’s Smart Bulb for just $27.19 with $6.80 savings. These color-changing smart bulbs will work perfectly with Alexa, Google Home without the need for a hub. And you can also score a new Kasa Smart Plug HS103 for just $7.50 after a 50 percent discount when you apply the on-page coupon.