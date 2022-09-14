Apple unveiled the new Apple Watch SE 2nd generation smartwatch at its Far Out Fall event, where it also unveiled the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and the top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphones. The new smartwatch comes with the latest Apple S8 chip inside and new software features, although, it still lacks the well-known ECG functionality, blood pressure, and other key features that can be found in the new Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatches.

In this comparison article, we’ll compare the original Apple Watch SE, and the newly released Apple Watch SE 2 smartwatches. We’ll closely examine the specifications, features, design, and other changes. If you’re new to the smartwatch world, we’ll explain whether the Apple Watch SE 2 is a great purchase and whether you should upgrade – in case you already own the first generation SE smartwatch.

Technical Specifications

Specification Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) Apple Watch SE (1st Generation) Display LTPO OLED

Up to 1,000 nits brightness 40mm : 1.57-inch 44mm : 1.78-inch

LTPO OLED

Up to 1,000 nits brightness 40mm : 1.57-inch 44mm : 1.78-inch

Processor Apple S8 Apple S5 Memory & Storage Memory: 1 GB

1 GB Storage: 32 GB Memory: 1 GB

1 GB Storage: 32 GB Dimension and Weight Aluminium 40mm: 27.8 g

27.8 g 44mm: 32.9 g Aluminium 40mm: 30.7 g

30.7 g 44mm: 36.4 g Battery Up to 18 hours

No fast charging Up to 18 hours

No fast charging Sensor Compass, Altimeter, optical heart sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, always-on altimeter, Barometer Compass, Altimeter, optical heart sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, always-on altimeter, Barometer Buttons Digital Crown

Power button Digital Crown

Power button Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS/GNSS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS

Optional LTE Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS/GNSS, GLONASS

Optional LTE Durability WR50 certified: Water-resistant up to 50 meters Water-resistant up to 50 meters Price Starts at $249 Started at $279

Design

The case of the Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch SE 2 and the overall design is identical. The only slight change is that the SE 2 has a new bottom casing made of a nylon composite that matches the watch's bezel color. The case itself is still made out of aluminium, and it’s just as sturdy and robust as before.

The other only noticeable difference between the two smartwatches are the available colors users can choose from. Apple unveiled the Watch SE 2 in Silver, Starlight, and Midnight colors. The original Apple Watch SE was available in Silver, Gold, and Space Gray colors.

Display

The 40mm and 44mm models come with the same 1.57-inch and 1.78-inch OLED displays, respectively. The screen still features relatively large bezels on the sides, and the glass used isn’t marketed as “Crack resistant”, and it’s not as durable as the one used on the Apple Watch Series 8, or the Apple Watch Ultra. Of course, it can still prevent scratches and won’t crack easily, but we’d certainly recommend a protective case if you live a very busy lifestyle.

The display panel is also the same as on the first generation, and it has the same resolution and the same up to 1,000 nits of brightness. This means that the watch is still as bright during daytime and in direct sunlight as the previous generation, and it will be easy to read, regardless of the lighting conditions.

Processor, RAM and Storage

Despite looking identical, the new Apple Watch SE 2 is powered by the new Apple S8 chip inside, which features a lot of additional upgrades and new features under the hood. The new chip can also be found in the latest Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatches and the higher-end Apple Watch Ultra.

The watch still comes with 32GB of storage and 1 GB of RAM, and the new chip is up to 20% faster than the S5 chip, resulting in a smoother performance overall. Due to the new chip, the efficiency should also improve, although the battery life appears to be identical to the predecessor’s 18-hour mark.

Battery

The first generation Apple Watch SE lacked support for fast charging, and the new Apple Watch SE 2 also doesn’t support it, despite the hardware likely having the functionality. The battery life should also be nearly identical, as both the old and the new smartwatches are quoted to last for “up to 18 hours” on a single charge. That should, in theory, provide a full day’s worth of use out of the watch, although it could last less, depending on how much you rely on the GPS and other tracking features.

At the end of the day, the Apple Watch SE 2 might perform better, as the new Apple S8 chip is more efficient and faster than the S5, which could be found in the original SE watch. The battery will depend on your usage, but don’t expect it to last two days, unless you go very easy on tracking, and turn off GPS and Wi-Fi in the settings.

The new watchOS 9 update should enable the Watch SE 2 to run better and more efficiently, and the newly introduced low-power mode will also come in handy on the new budget smartwatch. watchOS 9 will also bring new functionality to the watch, namely the new Medications apps, the Family Setup feature, updated sleep and fitness tracking and more.

Should you upgrade?

If you already own the Apple Watch SE (1st Generation), there might not be too much incentive to upgrade to the new smartwatch, unless you know that you can benefit from the additional performance updates. Unfortunately, the Watch SE (2nd Generation) comes with the same level of durability and longevity in the battery department. It lacks key new features such as fast charging, additional sensors, and more advanced tracking features.

However, if you’re on the verge of moving to iOS, or you already have an iPhone and want a basic smartwatch that can let you track your health and fitness activities, don’t mind the 1-day battery life, and only occasionally want to turn on GPS and other tracking features, then it might be a perfect fit for you.

If you want to save a few hundred bucks, it might be worth considering the Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation), but if you want to take health and fitness tracking to the next level, your only option is the more expensive Apple Watch Series 8 – or you could find a discounted or refurbished Apple Watch S7 or S6. Those smartwatches can measure ECG, SpO2, temperature sensing, have a longer battery life, and have more advanced features.