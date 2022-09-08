Apple finally unveiled the much anticipated Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) smartwatch at the Far Out Apple Event. Here's everything you need to know.

Apple unveiled the brand new Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) today at the Apple Far Out Event. The new affordable smartwatch looks the same as its predecessor, and it features temperature sensing, improved fitness tracking, and it’s powered by the latest and most powerful Apple S8 chip.

At the Apple Event, the company also unveiled the brand new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max flagship devices. The company also introduced the updated Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and the AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds.

Price & Availability

The new Apple Watch SE smartwatch will be available for pre-orders from today (September 7), and it will become available from Friday, September 16. The new Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS model will be available for $249, while the Cellular option will set you back $299. The 44mm GPS model will cost $279, while the Cellular variant will retail for $329.

Model Size & Variant Price Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS

40mm GPS + Cellular

44mm GPS

44mm GPS + Cellular $249, £259, €299

$299, £319, €369

$279, £299, €339

$329, £349, €409

Colors

The new Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) will be available in three colors, Starlight, Midnight and Silver. Apple will sell matching straps made out of nylon, and various other bands from partners such as Nike. There will also be a large selection of materials and designs to choose from, and existing bands will also be compatible with the Apple Watch SE 2.

Technical Specifications

Specification Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) Display LTPO OLED

Up to 1,000 nits brightness 40mm : 1.57-inch 44mm : 1.78-inch

Processor Apple S8 Memory & Storage Memory: TBD GB

TBD GB Storage: TBD GB Dimension and Weight Aluminium 40mm: TBD g

TBD g 44mm: TBD g Battery Up to 18 hours Sensor Compass, Altimeter, optical heart sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, always-on altimeter, Barometer, Sp02, VO2Max, Temperature sensor, Buttons Digital Crown

Power button Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n

Bluetooth 5.2

GPS/GNSS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, Beidou

Optional LTE Durability WR50: Water-resistant up to 50 meters Price Starts at $249

Design

The new Apple Watch SE features an identical design to the previous generation, and it’s also available in the same case sizes as it’s predecessor, 40mm and 44mm. The new Watch SE is available in three colors, and it even supports the same bands as it’s older sibling. If you’re currently rocking the last generation, it will likely be hard to tell what’s new, since it features the same large bezels, and it has the exact same layout and overall feel.

The case is made out of aluminium, and the most of the new features can be found on the inside of the watch, which is where it received most of the enhancements and improvements. The watch still lacks IP6X dust protection, but users will be happy to find out that the watch is still up to 50m water resistant. Those who are looking for a tougher and more durable smartwatch will have to consider the Apple Watch Series 8, or the newly announced Apple Watch Ultra.

Display

Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) comes in two sizes, 40mm, and 44mm. Naturally, the two different sizes come equipped with two different display sizes. The smaller comes with a 1.57-inch LTPO OLED panel, while the larger sports a 1.78-inch display. The screen is nearly 20% smaller, compared to the new Series 8 smartwatch. It’s also worth noting that the Always-on display functionality is still missing from this generation of SE watches.

The panel has up to 1,000 nits of brightness, providing great sunlight visibility, and it also has durable, protective glass to prevent scuffs and scratches – although, Apple didn’t equip the watch with the branded “Crack resistant” glass panel. The display has relatively large bezels, especially when compared to the Apple Watch Series 8, or the Apple Watch Ultra.

Health features

The new smartwatch is excellent for those wanting to keep track of their health. The Watch SE is powered by the new Apple S8 chipset, which is the most powerful, and advanced SoC in an Apple Watch to this date. The watch can track all of the usual sports activities as other Apple Watches in the series, but it lacks the ECG functionality, and it can’t measure blood oxygen.

The watch also has the usual sensors for heart rate monitoring, detecting falls and crashes, measuring blood oxygen, ECG, and it also has temperature sensing. Cycle tracking is still here, although the newly revealed “Cycle tracking with retrospective ovulation estimates” feature will only be available on the more expensive models. If that’s something that you’re after. Aside from that, the watch

Performance and Software

The Apple Watch SE will run the latest watchOS 9 operating system. The new update features several new watch faces, health and fitness tracking improvements, and more. The new system is also able to track sleep better with an improved algorithm, and the new Medicine experience lets users manage a list of their medicines and set up schedules and reminders. The watch also supports the new crash detection feature, allowing users to call emergency services upon detection.

There are a lot of changes in the new watchOS 9 update, and we have covered them in full detail in our dedicated post. We expect the power of the Apple S8 chip and watchOS 9 to improve the battery life, and users with general use should be able to get roughly a day’s worth of use out of the watch on a single charge, although we’ll have to test this ourselves. The performance and the accuracy of the measurements should also be improved thanks to the new algorithms and the new sensor, providing better and more precise information.

Battery

While Apple doesn’t share battery sizes, we expect the Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) to have the same size and capacity as its predecessor. The first generation Apple Watch SE was able to last for about a full day on a single charge, and the 2nd Generation will also be able to last for up to 18 hours on a single charge. While this is far from great, the new Apple S8 chip should be more efficient, and help users extend their battery life, although this will depend on the use of GPS, and other factors.

Unfortunately, Apple didn’t bring over fast charging, which means that a full charge will take considerably longer than with other series, and there’s no quick top-up charge feature available to let you get a few reasonable hours of use out of the watch.