Apple has dominated the smartwatch market for a while now, and it seems that it won’t change anytime soon. Strategy Analytics has new data that shows how smartwatch shipments have increased during this third quarter or 22019, and there is still a clear winner.

WearOS smartwatches are good, most of the time. We have seen improvements in battery life in the new Fossil Hybrid HR line, Google trying to improve in this market by acquiring Fitbit, and a new Xiaomi Mi Watch that looks almost like an Apple Watch. Yes, we can say that they’re trying to copy the best, and with good reason. According to data from Strategy Analytics, smartwatch shipments have increased by 42% in the 3Q, and the Apple Watch continues to dominate. It seems that Apple has sold 6.8 million units, which is a 51% increase from what Apple sold 3Q last year. Apple has also increased its market share from 45% last year to 47.9% right now.

Source: 9to5Mac

Via: Strategy Analytics