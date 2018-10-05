New Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 is now available in limited quantities

The latest version of the Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 is now available. The customers who purchased this version in pre-order should be getting their new watch delivered. Limited quantities are also available for pick up in stores, but they’re going to go fast.

The new Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 can be now purchased in the US and many other countries around the world. It features a larger screen, thinner body, fall detection and an ECG monitor that’s currently only working in the US. It also has new watch faces that match the band colors. You have 40mm and 44mm options to choose from with Wi-Fi + GPS only models for the time being. Their price goes from $399 to $499, and additional bands cost $49 each.