20% off Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 with promo code

Deals keep on coming to the Apple Watch series 3 devices. This only makes us more confident of the arrival of the new Apple Watch Series 4 in the next Apple event.

This new deal is applied directly to the Apple Watch Nike Series 3 in the Nike Store site. The only thing you have to do is introduce the APPLE20 promo code when checking out. The deals start at $263 and its available on both the GPS and Cellular configurations. This basically gives you a $86 discount. If you want all of the specs for these Apple Watches just follow this link.

