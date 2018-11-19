In lieu of AirPower pad, there’s the $79 Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock

As Apple reportedly struggles to engineer a wireless charging pad to support up to three different devices at once, the company was able to design and release a wireless charger for its Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Dock features a circular pad with a “doughnut hole” inset, which contains the induction coils, that can be raised to be perpendicular with the dock. This allows for the watch to be charged flat or standing on its side.

It is compatible with all series — save the original Sport, Edition and Apple Watch models — and comes with the standard 5W Lightning-based power adapter.

The cost? A mere $79. It’s available for pickup at a nearby Apple Store or for delivery this week.