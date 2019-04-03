Apple Watch OLED displays to come from Japan

Japan Display isn’t doing that great and it’s all thanks to Apple, as we have previously reported. The display-maker is facing difficulties but it looks like Apple is once again reaching out with a helping hand. Reuters reports, citing unnamed sources, that Japan Display will start supplying Apple this year with OLED displays to be used in the Apple Watch.

Japan Display is specialized on manufacturing mostly LCD screens, but this move “would mark Japan Display’s foray into the OLED display market”, says the report. Currently, Apple Watches are being fitted with displays coming from Korea’s LG Display, while Samsung Display is the one behind most of the iPhone screens.

While this could be a breath of fresh air for Japan Display, analysts still believe that tough times are not over for Japan Display. You can read more at the source link below!