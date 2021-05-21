So far, the Spotify app for Apple Watch has allowed users to stream music from the platform and control playback on other connected devices too. However, playing music has so far required a Wi-Fi or cellular internet connection, and there was no way to download content on your Apple Watch for offline listening. That is finally changing, as Spotify is finally adding support for downloading songs, playlists, albums, and podcasts on your Apple Watch.

A truly offline and phone-free Spotify experience on the Apple Watch

“Starting today, we’re rolling out the ability to download your favorite playlists, albums, and podcasts on Apple Watch. All users are already able to play tracks, albums, playlists, and podcasts, and now Premium users will also be able to download everything they’re listening to for a true offline and phone-free experience,” the company said in its press release. Earlier this week, rival platform Deezer also added support for offline listening on the Apple Watch.

You'll need a Spotify Premium subscription

Spotify has already started the rollout of offline downloads on the Apple Watch. However, you will need a Spotify Premium subscription, while your smartwatch should be running watchOS 6.0 or a later version (Apple recommends watchOS version 7.1+ though). Additionally, the feature will only work on the Apple Watch Series 3 or a model released after it. Offline downloads will especially come in handy for situations like outdoor runs when you don’t necessarily want to carry your phone all the time.

Here’s how you can download podcast episodes, albums, and playlists from Spotify on your Apple Watch:

Find the music and podcasts you want to download on your watch. Select the playlist, album, or podcast and press the three dots (…) and choose “Download to Apple Watch.” To check on the progress, head over to the Downloads section on the watch. Once playlists, albums, or podcasts in your library are downloaded, you’ll see a little green arrow next to their names. Connect your headphones and start listening, no matter where you are!