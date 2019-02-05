iOS

Fall detection on Apple Watch saves a man’s life

fall detection

Fall detection on the Apple Watch Series 4 has not been making the headlines as much as its EKG support. However, this feature just saved the life of a man in Norway, according to local reports. Toralv Østvang, 67, has fallen in the bathroom. 30 minutes later the police found him “bloody and unconscious” on his bathroom floor. The Apple Watch automatically made the emergency call upon detecting the fall.

The feature was introduced with the latest-generation Apple Watch Series 4. The watch is able to detect when the owner falls, and asks whether he or she was OK. If the owner is unresponsive for an entire minute, the watch automatically makes the emergency call (911 in the US, 112 in the EU, or a special local emergency number).

