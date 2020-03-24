A letter from the U.S. Trade Representative to Apple, obtained by Bloomberg, seems to confirm that Apple’s request to exempt the Apple Watch from U.S. Tariffs on China has been approved.

The Apple Watch was on the September list of goods the Trump administration published related to the 15 percent applicable tax. These tariffs were reduced by 50 percent last month as part of an initial trade deal with Beijing.

It [Ed.: the Apple Watch] is not strategically important or related to ‘Made in China 2025’ or other Chinese industrial programs. Apple argument

Apple also noted that it had not managed to identify a source outside of China that was able to meet the U.S. demand for the Apple Watch in the coming year.

Source: Bloomberg