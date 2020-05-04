We have heard a number of stories about Apple Watch has contributed to saving people’s lives. Now, here’s the latest one. A new article from the European Heart Journal reports the story of an 80-year-old German woman whose Apple Watch ECG app detected evidence of a heart condition missed by a hospital ECG.

The woman is said to have arrived at the University Medical Center Mainz complaining og irregular heart rythm, chest pain, and lightheadedness. Hence, the doctors performed a traditional 12-channel ECG. However, it revealed “no evidence for ischemia.”

Then, the patient showed results of ECG tests that she took with her Apple Watch. It included tracings with marked ST-segment depression.” The doctors did see evidence of myocardial ischemia from the tests. She was then transferred to the catheterization lab which showed “a left main stem stenosis and a left anterior descending/diagonal bifurcation lesion.”

Source: European Heart Journal