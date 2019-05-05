Accessories

Apple Watch continues to dominate smartwatch market, Samsung second

Samsung is leading the smartphone market, with Huawei in second place followed by Apple. When it comes to tablets, Samsung is the third, trailing Apple and Huawei. According to a recent Counterpoint research, the Korean company is second in the smartwatch game, with the iPhone-maker and the Apple Watch being the most popular wearable device.

Global smartwatch shipments saw a 48 percent growth year-on-year, with Apple dominating 35.8 percent for the first quarter of 2019. The Samsung Galaxy Watch takes up 11 percent of global smartwatch shipments, with a 127 percent growth year-over-year.

Its success was due to the latest Galaxy watch series, which came with better battery life as well as a very traditional round clockface design — Lim Su-jeong, Counterpoint Research senior analyst

According to a Korea Herald Report, citing Yonhap News Agency, the third place, with 9.2 percent market share, belongs to a Chinese smartwatch maker called Imoo.

