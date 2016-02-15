Apple Watch 2 (or Watch S) skeptics may have been quick to file the OG’s recent Target reductions under time-limited, Valentine’s-only deals, and while they do seem to be gone already, at least online, they’ve also spread to a couple of other high-profile US retailers and authorized iSellers.

B&H Photo Video will itself halt the sales later today, February 15, at 11:59 PM EST, but Best Buy doesn’t mention an expiration date on its official website and e-store, so it’s pretty obvious the goal is to clear as much inventory as possible ahead of the second-gen’s release.

Great news for folks who believe less than a year wasn’t enough time for Cupertino to vastly improve the iPhone-compatible wearable, and who aren’t interested in gold-clad Apple Watch Editions. Or non-Sport configurations typically priced at north of $700.

BB and B&H never stocked those extravagant models, and the glitziest they can do is hook you up with a 42mm stainless steel-made, Milanese loop-strapped Apple Watch at $600 instead of $700.

Cash-strapped buyers will be happy to hear the “entry-level” 38mm Sport version is discounted by a cool Benjamin too, from $350 to $250, whereas a “middling” 38mm stainless steel Apple Watch with a sport band in different coats of paint costs $450, down from $550.

In total, there are 20 “iWatch” configs on sale right now, and they all come with free nationwide shipping. Or you can head over to a physical store, and get your grubby hands on them today.

Sources: Best Buy, B&H