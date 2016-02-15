iOS
72

Apple Watch models discounted by $100 across the board at Best Buy and B&H

Contents

Apple Watch 2 (or Watch S) skeptics may have been quick to file the OG’s recent Target reductions under time-limited, Valentine’s-only deals, and while they do seem to be gone already, at least online, they’ve also spread to a couple of other high-profile US retailers and authorized iSellers.

B&H Photo Video will itself halt the sales later today, February 15, at 11:59 PM EST, but Best Buy doesn’t mention an expiration date on its official website and e-store, so it’s pretty obvious the goal is to clear as much inventory as possible ahead of the second-gen’s release.

Great news for folks who believe less than a year wasn’t enough time for Cupertino to vastly improve the iPhone-compatible wearable, and who aren’t interested in gold-clad Apple Watch Editions. Or non-Sport configurations typically priced at north of $700.

BB and B&H never stocked those extravagant models, and the glitziest they can do is hook you up with a 42mm stainless steel-made, Milanese loop-strapped Apple Watch at $600 instead of $700.

Cash-strapped buyers will be happy to hear the “entry-level” 38mm Sport version is discounted by a cool Benjamin too, from $350 to $250, whereas a “middling” 38mm stainless steel Apple Watch with a sport band in different coats of paint costs $450, down from $550.

In total, there are 20 “iWatch” configs on sale right now, and they all come with free nationwide shipping. Or you can head over to a physical store, and get your grubby hands on them today.

Sources: Best Buy, B&H

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
iOS, Wearables
Tags
Apple, Apple Watch, Apple Watch 2, Apple Watch S, Best Buy, Deals, iOS, News
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).