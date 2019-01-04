Apple Watch deals in Amazon are crazy hot, but just for today

New year new watch? Well, Amazon can almost make this happen. Deals are available for many versions of the Apple Watch in refurb condition.

There are many deals to choose from in Amazon right now if you’re interested in getting a new Apple Watch, well not so new. These devices are refurbed, pre-owned products that have been renewed and look like new. They all come with a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee, and you can find options in de Series 1 models that start at $185 or a $235 Series 1 with a 38mm Rose Gold Aluminum case. There are also options for Series 2 that start at $212 or more expensive options. The Apple Watch Series 3 is also on sale for $296 at its lowest price. Just remember that deals may go fast and that they’re only available today. You can find more deals in the links bellow.