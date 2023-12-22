Key Takeaways Apple has been banned from selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the US due to a patent dispute, but customers can still purchase them in other regions.

Partners like Walmart and Best Buy will continue to sell the devices until their stock runs out, but Apple won't be able to provide them with new units.

The ban also affects Apple's ability to service and replace older models of Apple Watches, including the Series 6, Series 7, Series 8, and first-generation Apple Watch Ultra, if they are out of warranty. Customers will have to wait for hardware replacements to be allowed again in the future.

Apple was forced to pull its latest smartwatches from its stores and online storefront, and as such, you can no longer purchase an Apple Watch Series 9 or the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 at Apple.com in the US. The company was banned from selling its smartwatches after the ITC required Apple to pull the devices in response to an ongoing patent dispute related to the blood oxygen technology used in select devices.

As reported earlier, Apple has made the Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches unavailable on its website due to a patent dispute. The company pulled its smartwatches from Apple.com at 12 PM PT on December 21, and Apple retail stores will stop selling the devices after December 24. The good news is that this ban only affects users in the US, and customers can still purchase these devices elsewhere, such as in Canada and across Europe.

Additionally, Apple’s partners, such as Walmart, Best Buy, and other retailers, will be able to sell the devices until stock lasts. However, Apple won’t be able to supply them with new units, so make sure you get yours before they run out.

Bad news for users with older Apple Watches

Source: Pocketnow / Jaime Rivera

And now, onto onto even more bad news. Bloomberg (via 9to5Mac) reports that the ITC ban will also impact Apple’s ability to service and replace Apple Watch models that are out of warranty. This will affect all smartwatches from the Apple Watch Series 6, Series 7, Series 8, and even the first-generation Apple Watch Ultra.

“Apple’s customer service teams were informed in a memo this week that the company will no longer replace out-of-warranty models going back to Apple Watch Series 6. That means if a customer has a broken screen, for instance, they won’t be able to get the issue fixed by Apple. The company will still offer help that can be done via software, such as reinstalling the operating system.”

Essentially, this means that users with the older models that contain the blood oxygen sensor, and are out of warranty, will be unable to get help from Apple to replace or repair their smartwatches. Users with broken devices that are out of warranty will instead be contacted at a later date when hardware replacements will be allowed again in the future.

Bloomberg also reports that after December 25, Apple will be unable to exchange Apple Watches for different models, even if they were purchased before the ban. Luckily, Apple will be able to still replace accessories like bands, and watches will be able to be returned for a full refund.

“After Dec. 25, Apple also won’t be able to exchange a watch purchased before the ban, say for a different color or size, during the typical return period. Retail staff was told a product swap won’t be allowed, but Apple will replace accessories like bands. Watches can still be returned for a refund.”

This is far from how Apple wants to be portrayed, and in the long-term, it could affect Apple’s bottom line, especially as the ban comes at one of the busiest periods ahead of the holiday season. It remains to be seen how well customers will face the challenges of the ban, but one thing is clear: users who are out of warranty will have a difficult time ahead.

Keep in mind that you can still purchase the latest Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 from other retailers, such as Amazon, Best Buy, and others, until stocks last.