According to a new report, Apple’s suppliers are currently working on new components for the next generation of Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch that will allow users to measure their blood glucose levels.

The report was posted by DigiTimes (via MacRumors), which mentions that Apple and its suppliers have started working on short-wavelength infrared sensors – which are often used in health devices. The new sensor would likely be fitted on the back of the Apple Watch, allowing the user to track the sugar in their blood.

The Apple Watch was rumored to have a number of new additional sensors for the Series 7 devices, which later turned out to be false. Some of the leaks and rumors claimed it to track blood glucose levels, double-sided chips, and blood alcohol measurements. The Apple Watch Series 6 added the blood oxygen sensor, and the latest smartwatches can even take a fairly accurate ECG, detect falls, alert you when you have a high or low heart rate, blood oxygen level, track your sleep, and more.

The Apple Watch has become one of the most advanced and reliable tools for the majority of people to track their health and both indoor and outdoor activities as it provides easily accessible, and accurate data that can be easily understood by average users, and even shared with doctors and other professionals.

It remains unclear how the new Apple Watch Series 8 smartwatch will look like, what features it will have, and any other information that many would deem useful. The new Apple Watch 8 will likely be unveiled next year in September, which means we have a very long way to go, and news will likely pop-up every now and then until we get closer to the release date of the new devices. 

