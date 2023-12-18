Key Takeaways Apple is planning to introduce a new design for the Apple Watch 10 in 2024, potentially adopting a flatter glass design and thinner side bezels.

The Apple Watch 10 is expected to include new health tracking features such as blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea detection.

The release of the Apple Watch 10 is likely to happen alongside the annual iPhone refresh in September 2024.

The Apple Watch has retained a similar design for several years now. While the Apple Watch Ultra introduced a new design in 2022, the standard 'Apple Watch Series' has remained largely unchanged. The latest Apple Watch Series 9 packs a bunch of upgrades over the Series 8, but the outer shell has remained unchanged. Well, it seems Apple is gearing up for a shift as the Apple Watch 10 is expected to bring a new design and enhanced health tracking features to the smartwatch lineup in 2024.

According to Bloomberg's reliable reporter Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to overhaul at least one Apple Watch model next year. While the source didn't explicitly mention Apple Watch Series 10, the Apple Watch Ultra lineup is relatively new, it's unlikely to receive design changes next year. The Apple Watch Series 10, which could also be called Apple Watch X for Apple Watch's 10th anniversary, is likely going to see new design upgrades.

While Gurman didn't specify what design changes are in tow, rumors have indicated that Apple Watch 10 could adopt a flatter glass design like the Apple Watch Ultra. The Watch is also rumored to bring even thinner side bezels as well as a new magnetic mechanism to connect bands. Apple could also upgrade the display of the Apple Watch X to microLED, but that isn't likely to happen before 2025.

New Health Tracking Features

However, Gurman believes the upcoming health tracking features could be a compelling reason for customers to switch to the new model. The Apple Watch 10 is expected to include features like blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea detection. Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, which allows users to check their blood pressure whenever they want, the Apple Watch will focus on detecting hypertension.

The Apple Watch will be able to notify the user if the blood pressure is rising, allowing users to share this information with a healthcare provider, although it won't give specific systolic and diastolic measurements. However, that feature could arrive in a future version.

On the other hand, the Watch will be able to detect sleep apnea through sleep measurements and breathing patterns. Sleep apnea, a condition often diagnosed at sleep centers, can have implications for other health issues like high blood pressure, cognitive disorders, and heart health. The watch would recognize symptoms of sleep apnea and recommend users to consult a doctor.

Apple typically announces new Apple Watch models alongside the annual iPhone refresh in September, so we expect the Apple Watch Series 10 to arrive in September 2024. While there's still some time before that, we'd love to hear what you're looking forward to in the Apple Watch 2024. What features would make you want to upgrade to the new model? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

Source: Bloomberg