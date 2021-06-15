The Apple Watch Series 7 is still a few months away, but recent rumors and leaks have already given us a pretty good idea of what we can look forward to, and what we can expect the next generation of Apple smartwatch to be.

As for what we’re expecting for the follow up to the Series 6, we expect the Apple Watch Series 7 to offer a new design with flat edges – similar to what we’ve seen on the latest iPhones and iPad Pros, include at least one or two new sensors, have thinner display bezels, offer a longer battery life, and potentially include a better display.

When will the Apple Watch Series 7 launch?

We don’t yet have an official date set for the launch, but if we had to guess, we’d take a look at when Apple released their previous smartwatches. That would put the announcement date somewhere in mid-September 2021. That’s also when Apple generally announces the next generation of its iPhones.

How much will the Apple Watch 7 cost?

The Series 7 is expected to cost about the same as the Series 6, which would put the price to about $399 for the standard 40mm model, and $429 for the 44mm. The cellular version would likely cost $100 more for either version, but as you’d expect, you can further customize it with a different strap, which will cost extra.

There might also be an SE variant this year, but again we would expect the price to remain the same, or be very similar. The standard 40mm SE starts at $279, and the 44mm costs $309. Adding cellular for the SE models only adds $50 extra on top of the price.

Design

According to Jon Prosser, also known as Front Page Tech, the Apple Watch Series 7 will have a brand new design – the first new redesign since the watch was released back in 2015, although it has had some slight changes over the years. The new design will feature flat edges, very similar to the latest iPhones and iPad Pro models. It’s very likely that Apple wants to bring all or most of their products in line with a similar design.

The display is expected to remain the same, but the designs show off a smaller bezel on the side, so the watch could be ever so slightly smaller, all the while offering the same screen real estate.

New Sensors

According to The Telegraph, Apple has joined hands with a British company named Rockley Photonics and is exploring advanced capabilities, such as blood glucose monitoring, alcohol level measurement, and blood pressure measurements.

Having the ability to measure blood glucose would be a major upgrade to smartwatches, especially to users with diabetes. A research by the National Diabetes Statistics reported back in 2020 that 10.5% of the US population has diabetes. This isn’t only a major breakthrough for those people, but also for Apple as it could very easily gain even more market share, all while offering an additional, potentially life-changing feature for many.

The blood alcohol level feature could also be marketed as a new feature, and we could certainly see it prevent drunk driving and accidents from happening. We don’t have exact details — only some information at the moment — so there’s a chance we’ll only see one new feature being added to the Series 7, but that could change in the coming weeks and months.

Apple Watch Series 7: What we want to see

It’s easy to make guesses about what the next generation of the most popular smartwatch – the Series 7 – will pack, but we’re less certain about the price, sensors, and a few other details. There’s still a long way to go until the September event, so a lot of things can still change.

A new rounded design is my personal dream, but many will likely disagree, and I’ll admit, even I’ve got used to the overall design of the Apple watch over the years. The new rumors are all pointing to a frame redesign that would include flat edges, making it look a lot closer to the latest iPhones and iPad Pro models.

Although the Apple Watch can last a full day on a single charge, and depending on how you use it, even two or three days, ultimately it’s only really a one-day watch for most people. We’d love to see an improved battery life that provides a decent two days of use.

Blood glucose monitoring, blood alcohol level, and blood pressure measurements. At this point, blood pressure is the likeliest one to arrive on the Apple watch, especially after Samsung included it on its own Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch not that long ago. Blood alcohol level would certainly be useful — hopefully it could prevent accidents from happening. As for blood glucose, this might be one of the most useful tricks the Apple watch could offer yet.

That’s all we know about the Apple Watch Series 7 so far, but we expect to learn a lot more in the coming weeks and months as more leaks start pouring in. Is there anything specific that you’d like to see in the upcoming Series 7? Let us know in the comments below.