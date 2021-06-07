Apple is announcing major updates to its apps and services at WWDC 2021. The company revealed that its FaceTime will now support browsers, meaning that you will be able to call your friends via FaceTime who aren’t in the Apple ecosystem. Now, Apple wants you to leave your keys and ID at home. The company is set out to replace your real wallet.

Car Keys were the first to be supported through UWB, which ship later this year. Apple Wallet will soon support House keys and Work keys. Hyatt hotels and others will soon support this feature as well. There is also a major list of partners for locks. Moreover, participating US states will now allow you to take a photo of your ID and have it be used. Even the TSA is now working on allowing this to be supported.

With iOS 15, Apple has also announced updates for notifications, Photos, and more. Now, the on-device intelligence helps you arrange the content in notifications. The content is ordered by priority. Do Not Disturb is now a status automatically showed on Messages. Further, Focus is a new way for you to match your device to your current mindset.

We are also getting Live Text, which allows the camera to detect text and let you recognize it and interact with it in different ways, from making a phone call to turning it into usable text on your device. Photo Memories is another upgrade that intelligently curates moments. There’s a new “For You” tag, and it integrates with Apple Music to help you personalize the experience. The photos even shift with the beat of the song