The United States Patent & Trademark Office published a recent patent application from Apple which could give us a hint at what me might see on the future best-selling Apple wearable.

According to the application, Apple could be shifting the Watch’ antennas around a little, taking them out of the watch itself, and placing them on the watch band. These external antennas would also be able to stretch, bend, and flex together with the band itself they are built into

The display 104 may also provide an input surface for one or more input devices such as a touch sensing device, force sensing device, temperature sensing device, and/or a fingerprint sensor.

USPTO Patent Application 20190341677

Additionally, the patent also describes how the Apple Watch display can be used as an input surface for several input devices, among which a fingerprint sensor is specifically mentioned. Equipping the Apple Watch with biometrics would further push the envelope, allow added security, and enable some apps to benefit from the same level of security that apps do on the iPhone.

Source: USPTO
Via: Patently Apple

